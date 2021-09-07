DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $964,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,406,817 shares of company stock worth $142,028,568. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

