DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

