DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 62,530 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

