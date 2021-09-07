Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WILLF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of WILLF remained flat at $$59.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

