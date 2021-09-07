Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.10 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of DNN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 741,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,821. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

