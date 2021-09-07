Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$2.10 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.11.

Shares of TSE:DML traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,821. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,325. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,000.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

