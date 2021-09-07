Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 2,210 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.