Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $73,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

