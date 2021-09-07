Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $76,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

