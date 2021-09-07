Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $94,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

