Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 180,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.