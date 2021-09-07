Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

