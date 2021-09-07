Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banca Mediolanum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $10.20 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

