Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €155.00 ($182.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

