Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

