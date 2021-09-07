DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $542.43 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $555.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.01 and its 200-day moving average is $415.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

