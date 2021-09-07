DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $555.09

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $555.09 and last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 1606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

