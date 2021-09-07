DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.29

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.29 and last traded at $145.25, with a volume of 5565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

