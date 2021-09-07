Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,882 shares of company stock worth $28,152,262. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

