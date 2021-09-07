DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 70.9% Higher Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $266.97 million and $5.36 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 70.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.00443712 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002875 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.34 or 0.00945801 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.