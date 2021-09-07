Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 21,648 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30.

On Monday, August 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 220,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.