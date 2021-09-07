DinoExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $208,254.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00175748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.90 or 0.07349973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.33 or 1.00381272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00887431 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

