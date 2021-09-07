DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) vs. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Critical Comparison

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DISH Network and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $15.49 billion 1.55 $1.76 billion $3.02 15.04 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 14.05% 18.64% 6.65% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DISH Network and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 6 4 1 2.42 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DISH Network currently has a consensus price target of $50.68, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISH Network beats Troika Media Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W. Ergen, Cantey W. Ergen and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

