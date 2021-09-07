Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.67

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

