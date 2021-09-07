DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,514 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.82% of DocuSign worth $443,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DOCU stock traded down $9.97 on Tuesday, reaching $300.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,144. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

