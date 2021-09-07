DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

