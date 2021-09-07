DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $350.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

