Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

DG opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

