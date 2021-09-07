Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

DPZ opened at $514.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

