Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Dorman Products worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.