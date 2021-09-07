Draper Esprit VCT PLC Plans Dividend of $0.28 (LON:EDV)

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Tuesday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,684.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 601.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

