DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DURECT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.