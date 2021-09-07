Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

