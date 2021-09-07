eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.