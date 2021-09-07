Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $873.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

