Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 46,742 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 24,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

