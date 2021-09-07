Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,912.57. 15,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,721.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,433.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

