Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,517 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $5,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,161. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

