Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 76.69 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £162.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 10,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37). Also, insider William Hill acquired 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). Insiders acquired 26,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,724 over the last three months.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

