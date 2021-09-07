Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

