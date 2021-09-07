Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

