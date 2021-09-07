Electric Vehicle Zone Price Reaches $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $904,288.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00130035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00176774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.99 or 0.07157291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.91 or 1.00116474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

