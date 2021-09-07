Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,175. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

