Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.60 ($11.29).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

