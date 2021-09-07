Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Volume of $386,300.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $73.58 million and $386,300.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00321051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,672,193 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.