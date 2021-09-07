Energo Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $274,195.12 and approximately $7,363.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00064142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00016822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00745133 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

