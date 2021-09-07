Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Natera worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Natera by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,984 shares of company stock worth $22,258,803 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

