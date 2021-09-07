Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,512 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

