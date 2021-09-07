Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ventas worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after buying an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.