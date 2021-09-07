Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.